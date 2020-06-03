Mill Creek Announces Addition of La Boulangerie French Bakery to Modera Central

ORLANDO, Fla., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading multifamily investor and operator specializing in premier apartment communities across the U.S., today announced the addition of La Boulangerie French Bakery to Modera Central, a 22-story high-rise mixed-use residential community in Orlando's South Eola neighborhood.

La Boulangerie French Bakery, which features coffee, crepes, tarts, flans and cakes, will be joined by Trophy Room, a sports-themed boutique apparel store, and convenience retailer DGX. This lineup represents a unique blend of retailers that will provide services to a growing retail landscape in downtown Orlando. One retail spot remains, and Mill Creek is currently in talks to fill the vacancy.

"We're delighted to welcome La Boulangerie French Bakery and its unique brand of custom food to the community and believe it will be a success," said Eran Landy, vice president of development for Mill Creek Residential. "In addition, Trophy Room will cater to sports fashion and DGX will provide residents and visitors convenient access to a variety of everyday necessities. We're enthusiastic about these new retail additions and believe they will create a unique dynamic for the Modera Central community and our neighborhood."

The retailers will join a Modera Central community that features 350 apartment homes and the new 30,000-plus square-foot University Club of Orlando. Positioned at the corner of Rosalind Avenue at 125 East Pine Street, Modera Central sits at the location where the original University Club of Orlando had made its home since 1960. Modera Central and the new retailers are in a prime location that boasts a Walk Score of 98 and is across the street from Lake Eola Park.

Modera Central, which welcomed its first residents in the fall of 2018, also sits within walking distance of more than 120 nightlife and dining options throughout the downtown corridor. Mill Creek's first development in the Orlando area, Modera Central consists of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes and a deluxe suite of amenities and in-home features.

The community offers a prime outdoor amenity package designed to take advantage of the surrounding views of Lake Eola and the city skyline, including a resort-style elevated deck with a heated saltwater pool. Apartment interiors are delivered with an array of high-end features, including quartz countertops and custom 42-inch cabinetry.

To inquire about available retail space, please contact JP Beaulieu, director of retail services for Bishop Beale Duncan. He can be reached at 407-734-7201 (office), 407-590-7876 (cell) orJP@BBDRE.com.

