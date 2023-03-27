Millennial generation despairs of being able to afford to retire

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

We asked them a simple question: How much do you pay into a private pension? The answers that came back were stark Many younger people, struggling with high rents, student loans and low wages, are scratching their heads about why the government has decided to throw billions of pounds at people already wealthier than many of them ever will be.A little over a week ago, chancellor Jeremy Hunt used his first budget to announce a multibillion-pound tax giveaway to Britain’s wealthiest pension savers – a decision Labour is vowing to reverse. Continue reading...