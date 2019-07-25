Millennial Homebuyers Research Online, Find Resources and Solutions through YourHome1Source.com

TAMPA, Fla., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YourHome1Source.com, the Anything and Everything Home™ portal is gaining popularity with Millennial Homebuyers. Your Home Digital LLC, publisher of YourHome1Source® announced today that 45% of their visitors are Millennials.

Why is reaching Millennials important? Your Home Digital CEO, Sean Stockell says, "It's vital that we understand today's home-consumer. Younger people perform extensive research online before they transact. They're on mobile devices every day to find and analyze data quickly. They compare product and service options, check ratings and pricing and then seek brand leaders before they transact. I'm not a Millennial, but I get it. I'm right there with them," says Stockell, pointing out that he's an avid online searcher himself.

The purpose of YourHome1Source.com is to provide homeowners with 1 convenient source to find answers and solutions for almost any home-related topic. Our educational format provides deep resources, enabling Millennial Homebuyers or homeowners to perform research – to find what they need quickly. "Our team understands from personal online experience the disdain for sites that require visitors to sign-in, sign-up, answer questions, or face endless pop-up ads. People today desire an uninterrupted online experience, with freedom to browse, read, view videos and move around without a hassle. We all like easy navigation, quick access to quality content, great products and competitive pricing – so when it comes to homebuyer and homeowner search options today, we provide that superior online experience," says Stockell.

"Our resource portal for Millennials is meaningful because we team with so many home industry leaders. We've formed a wide range of alliances that allow us to share home awareness and educational content, to announce new products and share cost-saving opportunities across a myriad of home products & services," says Stockell.

"Whether it's renting, buying, or building a home, or maybe someone's looking for home furnishings, YourHome1Source® offers help on all these needs for Millennials. They can enter any word or phrase for their home need into our Search bar, located at the top of each page, and they'll find helpful information like tips, videos, advice articles, checklists and we have thousands of resource links. Millennial first-time homebuyers may want to start by creating a Home Budget, or by ordering a free credit report – it's all there for them," says Stockell.

About YourHome1Source.com

YourHome1Source® is America's Resource on Homeownership®, a leading online resource for homebuyers and homeowners covering many home-related topics including home buying, building, remodeling, furnishing & décor, home loans, insurance, inspections, security, smart-home and more. Visitors find tips, emerging product announcements, savings opportunities and home project solutions. YourHome1Source® hosts short videos on more than 30 home categories. Other resources include home plan and resource books, home valuation tool, home budget worksheet, mortgage calculator, photo galleries, checklists on home loans, buying, selling, building and access to free credit reports, credit scores and ways to protect personal identity and financial information.

