Millennial Precious Metals Corp. Strengthens Board and Management

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Millennial Precious Metals Corp. ("Millennial" or the "Company") (TSX-V: MPM) is pleased to announce today that Ms. Sara Heston has been appointed as a director of Millennial and that Mr. Eric Tremblay has been engaged as a technical advisor to the Company.

Ms. Heston has been an Associate Director, Center for Entrepreneurial Studies at the Stanford Graduate School of Business since 2020. Prior to her role at Stanford, she was the Vice President of Investments for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited where she managed a global portfolio of publicly listed, precious metals investments from 2010 - 2019. Ms. Heston is currently a director of The Denver Gold Group, Inc., Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. and Dore Copper Mining Corp. She holds a BA in Economics from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from Columbia University.

Mr. Tremblay is a seasoned mining professional with nearly 30 years of mine building and mine operations experience. He is currently the Chief Operating Officer with Dalradian Resources Inc. and previously held the role of General Manager at Canadian Malartic, Canada's largest open pit gold mine where he was responsible for building the operations team, establishing operating procedures and standards, expanding stakeholder engagement and subsequently managing an internal team of 700 employees and 400 contractors. Previous positions include General manager at Cambior's Sleeping Giant mine, Underground Superintendent at Mouska Mine, Underground Captain/Project and Engineer/Senior Supervisor over a seven-year period at Cambior and Barrick's Doyon Mine, where he was involved in mine-planning, construction, development and production. Mr. Tremblay began his career working with mining contractor Ross Finlay Ltd., from miner to project engineer on multiple projects owned by Agnico Eagle, Placer Dome, Barrick and Cambior, among others. Mr. Tremblay is currently on the board of Nighthawk Gold Corp, Talisker Resources, Osisko Development and is a technical advisor for the Maritime Resources board. Mr. Tremblay graduated from Laval University with a B.Sc. in mining engineering and mineral processing.

Millennial CEO Jason Kosec stated, "We are extremely excited to welcome Sara and Eric to the Company. Sara's wealth of financial experience and business acumen will be invaluable to management and our Board as we continue to grow, and Eric's technical expertise will be an incredible asset in our mission of becoming a multi-million ounce, multi-asset development company. Millennial became a stronger and more dynamic company today."

Market Making Services and Investor Relations Agreements

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), Millennial is also pleased to announce that it has entered into the following agreements:

ITG Agreement

Millennial has entered into a market making services agreement (the "ITG Agreement") with Independent Trading Group, Inc. ("ITG") pursuant to which ITG will provide market-making services in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Exchange and other applicable legislation. ITG will trade the Common Shares on the Exchange with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity and stability of the Common Shares. The engagement is effective May 21, 2021 and has an initial term of three months. Thereafter, the engagement will automatically renew for successive one-month terms until terminated by either party upon 30 days prior written notice. Under the terms of the ITG Agreement, ITG will receive $5,000 per month, plus applicable taxes, payable on the first business day of each month. There are no performance factors contained in the ITG Agreement, and ITG will not receive Common Shares or options as compensation. To the knowledge of Millennial, neither ITG nor its principals own any securities in the capital of Millennial.

ITG is an independent, privately held broker-dealer based in Toronto, Ontario, that provides a wide range of financial and investment services, and is registered with the Canadian Securities Exchange, NEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and the Exchange along with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

Hybrid Agreement

Millennial has entered into a marketing agreement (the "Hybrid Agreement") with Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") pursuant to which Hybrid will provide marketing services in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Exchange and other applicable legislation. The engagement is effective May 21, 2021 and has an initial term of six months. Thereafter, the engagement will automatically renew for successive three month periods until terminated by Millennial upon 30 days prior written notice. Under the terms of the Hybrid Agreement, Hybrid will receive $15,000 per month, plus applicable taxes, payable within 10 days of receipt of invoice. There are no performance factors contained in the Hybrid Agreement, and Hybrid will not receive Common Shares or options as compensation. To the knowledge of Millennial, neither Hybrid nor its principals own any securities in the capital of Millennial.

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

Machai Agreement

Millennial has entered into a digital awareness services agreement (the "MachaiAgreement") with Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") pursuant to which Machai will provide certain digital awareness services (including branding and content and data optimization) in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Exchange and other applicable legislation. The engagement is effective May 21, 2021 and has an initial term of six months. Thereafter, the engagement will automatically renew for successive six month terms if not cancelled within 15 days after the expiry of the first 6 month period. Under the terms of the Machai Agreement, Machai will receive $3,500 per month, plus applicable taxes, payable quarterly at the beginning of each quarter. In addition, subject to the approval of the Exchange, Millennial shall issue 50,000 options to Machai as additional consideration under the Machai Agreement. Each option is exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.56 for a period of five years. The options granted pursuant to the Machai Agreement will vest quarterly over a 12-month period, in accordance with the policies of the Exchange and the Company's Stock Option Plan. To the knowledge of Millennial, neither Machai nor its principals own any securities in the capital of Millennial.

Machai is a marketing, advertising and public awareness firm based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, specializing in the mining and metals, technology and special situation sectors. It assists companies in branding, content creation and data-optimization to create powerful marketing campaigns. Machai is able to track, organize and execute its plan through Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Lead Generation, Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing and Brand Marketing.

ABOUT MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

Millennial Precious Metals (TSX.V: MPM) is a Nevada-based development company focused on unlocking quality ounces through the responsible expansion of its seven gold projects. The Company plans to accelerate the development of its two flagship projects, Wildcat and Mountain View. The Wildcat Inferred Mineral Resource estimate contains 776,000 ounces of Au oxide (60.8 million tonnes at 0.40 g/t gold; effective date of November 18, 2020) and the Mountain View Inferred Mineral Resource estimate contains 427,000 ounces of Au oxide (23.2 million tonnes at 0.57 g/t gold; effective date of November 15, 2020). Each of the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Resource Estimate for the Wildcat Project, Pershing County, Nevada, United States", dated November 20, 2020 with an effective date of November 18, 2020 prepared by William J. Lewis, B.Sc., P.Geo., Rodrigo Calles-Montijo, MSc., CPG, and Leonardo de Souza, MAusIMM (CP) and the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Mountain View Project, Washoe Country, Nevada, USA", dated November 25, 2020 with an effective date of November 15, 2020, prepared by William J. Lewis, B.Sc., P.Geo., Rodrigo Calles-Montijo, MSc., CPG, and Leonardo de Souza, MAusIMM (CP) is available on Millennial's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Millennial Precious Metals is led by an experienced management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets. The Company is well positioned to create value for all stakeholders by applying a systematic strategy to develop all seven gold projects over the next few years.

Leonardo De Souza, P. Geo., is the Qualified Person for the scientific and technical information contained in this press release and is an independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43- 101.

