14.03.2022 18:29:00
Millennium Space Systems Shipped GEO Wide Field of View For Launch
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Space Force's Wide Field of View spacecraft arrived safely on February 2 to the launch processing facility in Florida, having shipped from Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing (NYSE: BA) company's headquarters in El Segundo, California. This satellite was procured by the Space Systems Command to serve as testbed for Wide Field of View technologies in geosynchronous, or GEO, orbit for the missile warning mission, and as an enabling asset for the missile tracking and missile defense missions.
"Missile warning, or the early detection of ballistic missile launches, is critical to the safety of our nation and our allies," said Jason Kim, chief executive officer, Millennium Space Systems. "Wide Field of View will enhance our nation's current Overhead Persistent Infrared capabilities and prepare us to rapidly incorporate new tech in future systems."
Kim said the Wide Field of View's arrival is a culmination of industry, Space Force and NASA teamwork and support to get the program ready for launch. Launch and mission operations preparation is now underway.
About Millennium Space Systems
Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing Company, delivers high-performing prototype and constellation solutions across advanced national security and environmental observation missions. Founded in 2001, the company's small satellite missions support government, civil and commercial space customers' needs across orbits.
Media Contact:
Dana Carroll, vice president, Marketing & Communications
Millennium Space Systems
dana.carroll@millennium-space.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/millennium-space-systems-shipped-geo-wide-field-of-view-for-launch-301502061.html
SOURCE Millennium Space Systems
