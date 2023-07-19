19.07.2023 20:30:00

Millennium Space Systems' Small Satellite Factory Explained

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Space Systems, A Boeing Company [NYSE: BA], officially commemorated its Small Satellite Factory, July 18, 2023. First unveiled in 2022, SSF is fulfilling the needs of the company's increased contracts for proliferated constellations.

From left to right, Vi Nguyen, manufacturing manager; Millennium Space Systems; Michelle Parker, vice president & GM, Boeing Space Mission Systems; Jason Kim, CEO, Millennium Space Systems; Gabrielle Carlisle, vice president, Manufacturing, Supply Chain & Logistics; Kevin Reyes, director, Production Engineering, Millennium Space Systems.

"We ramped up our production capacity for our customers' needs," said Jason Kim, CEO of Millennium Space Systems. "I can't talk about most of our national security space missions, but what I can tell you is our programs demand high-throughput production."

The company's ability to reduce risk and move fast is enabled by its flight-proven ALTAIR spacecraft – developed and invested in since 2015. The SSF supports the company's active production lines and vertical integration of mature in-house components, bringing in software re-use, digital engineering, and design for manufacturability and test.

"SSF is demonstrating in real time a culture of innovation and rapid delivery," said Michelle Parker, vice president of Space Mission Systems for Boeing. "Clearly SSF is in demand, and that demand only continues to grow for national security space missions."

About Millennium Space Systems, A Boeing Company
Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing Company, delivers high-performing prototype and constellation solutions across advanced national security and environmental observation missions. Founded in 2001, the company's small satellite missions support government, civil and commercial space customers' needs across orbits.

Media Contact
Dana Carroll, Vice President of Marketing
E-mail: dana.carroll@millennium-space.com

(PRNewsfoto/Millennium Space Systems)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/millennium-space-systems-small-satellite-factory-explained-301881314.html

SOURCE Millennium Space Systems

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Boeing Co.mehr Analysen

13.07.23 Boeing Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.07.23 Boeing Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
27.06.23 Boeing Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.06.23 Boeing Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.06.23 Boeing Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Boeing Co. 191,10 -0,47% Boeing Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen in der Gewinnzone -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag höher. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen