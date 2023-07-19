|
19.07.2023 20:30:00
Millennium Space Systems' Small Satellite Factory Explained
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Space Systems, A Boeing Company [NYSE: BA], officially commemorated its Small Satellite Factory, July 18, 2023. First unveiled in 2022, SSF is fulfilling the needs of the company's increased contracts for proliferated constellations.
"We ramped up our production capacity for our customers' needs," said Jason Kim, CEO of Millennium Space Systems. "I can't talk about most of our national security space missions, but what I can tell you is our programs demand high-throughput production."
The company's ability to reduce risk and move fast is enabled by its flight-proven ALTAIR spacecraft – developed and invested in since 2015. The SSF supports the company's active production lines and vertical integration of mature in-house components, bringing in software re-use, digital engineering, and design for manufacturability and test.
"SSF is demonstrating in real time a culture of innovation and rapid delivery," said Michelle Parker, vice president of Space Mission Systems for Boeing. "Clearly SSF is in demand, and that demand only continues to grow for national security space missions."
About Millennium Space Systems, A Boeing Company
Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing Company, delivers high-performing prototype and constellation solutions across advanced national security and environmental observation missions. Founded in 2001, the company's small satellite missions support government, civil and commercial space customers' needs across orbits.
Media Contact
Dana Carroll, Vice President of Marketing
E-mail: dana.carroll@millennium-space.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/millennium-space-systems-small-satellite-factory-explained-301881314.html
SOURCE Millennium Space Systems
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Boeing Co.mehr Analysen
|13.07.23
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.07.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.06.23
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.06.23
|Boeing Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.06.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.07.23
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.07.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.06.23
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.06.23
|Boeing Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.06.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.07.23
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.06.23
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.06.23
|Boeing Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.06.23
|Boeing Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.06.23
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.01.23
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.12.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.11.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.11.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.10.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.07.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.06.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.05.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.04.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.04.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Boeing Co.
|191,10
|-0,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen in der Gewinnzone -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag höher. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.