Miller Honda Offers Special Deals on New Honda Vehicles for Presidents' Day Event

WINCHESTER, Va., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miller Honda—a dealer based in Winchester, Virginia, serving parts of Virginia and West Virginia—is offering special leasing prices, APR rates and loyalty discounts on select new 2020 and 2019 Honda vehicles as part of their Presidents' Day Event. The event ends Monday, March 2, 2020. Potential lessees and buyers are encouraged to act before the event ends.

Multiple models are eligible. 2020 models included are the 2020 Accord and 2020 Pilot. There are many more 2019 models included with special leasing rates: the 2019 Civic Sedan, the 2019 Civic Hatchback, the 2019 Civic Si Sedan, the 2019 Odyssey, the 2019 HR-V and the 2019 Fit. Each leasing term lasts for 36 months. Models with the special 1.9% or 2.9% APR rates are the 2019 Civic Coupe and the 2019 Civic Si Coupe. The following models have a loyalty discount: the 2020 Pilot, the 2019 Passport and the 2019 CR-V.

The 2020 Accord is available for $249 per month with $3,199 due at signing. The 2019 Civic sedan is cheaper at $189 per month with $2,999 due at signing. The 2019 Odyssey is available for $349 per month with $2,499 at signing; The 2019 HR-V is $189 per month with $2,299 due at signing. The 2019 Fit leases for $179 per month, the 2019 Civic Hatchback leases for $209 per month and the 2019 Civic Si Sedan leases for $229 per month. Payments due at signing are $2,199, $2,999 and $3,399 respectively. Each eligible model requires no down payment or security deposit.

Loyalty discounts are similarly variable. The 2020 Pilot gets a $750 discount for owners of 2010 or newer Honda vehicles. The 2019 CR-V gets $500 off for 2009 or newer Honda vehicles. The 2019 Passport has a $1,000 loyalty and conquest discount for owners of 2009 or newer Honda, Toyota, Scion, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Subaru, Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Jeep, Mazda and Volkswagen vehicles.

Those interested in the Miller Honda Presidents' Day Event should visit the dealership website at https://www.mymillerhonda.com/. The dealership can be reached via telephone by calling 855-463-5452. The dealership is located at 3985 Valley Pike, Winchester.



