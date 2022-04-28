|
MILLER INDUSTRIES TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON MAY 4, 2022
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR) intends to release its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after market close. The Company will host a conference call the following day that will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet:
Thursday, May 5, 2022
12:00 PM ET
11:00 AM CT
10:00 AM MT
9:00 AM PT
Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet at:
https://app.webinar.net/k0KlRXpRzGr
Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site to download and install any necessary audio software. After the call has taken place, its archived version can be accessed at this Web site.
Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment®, and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century, Vulcan, Chevron, Holmes, Challenger, Champion, Jige, Boniface and Eagle.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miller-industries-to-announce-first-quarter-2022-results-on-may-4-2022-301535832.html
SOURCE Miller Industries, Inc.
