|
21.09.2023 00:18:00
Miller Industries to Host 1x1 Meetings with Investors at the D.A. Davidson 22nd Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR), the World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, William Miller II, and Chief Financial Officer, Deborah Whitmire, will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the D.A. Davidson 22nd Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference on September 22, 2023, in Nashville.
The Company expects to use the Investor Presentation filed as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 23, 2023, in whole or in part, and possibly with modifications, in connection with these meetings.
About Miller Industries
Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment®, and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well- recognized brands, including Century®, Vulcan®, ChevronTM, Holmes®, Challenger®, Champion®, JigeTM, BonifaceTM, Titan® and Eagle®.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miller-industries-to-host-1x1-meetings-with-investors-at-the-da-davidson-22nd-annual-diversified-industrials-and-services-conference-301934098.html
SOURCE Miller Industries, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Miller Industries IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Miller Industries IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Miller Industries IncShs
|39,35
|-0,05%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFalkenhafte Geldpolitk belastet: Dow beendet Handel im Minus -- ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX letztlich mit schwacher Performance -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
An der Wall Street waren am Donnerstag Verluste zu beobachten. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es im Donnerstagshandel deutlich abwärts. Auch an der deutschen Börse hielten am Donnerstag die Verkäufer das Ruder in der Hand. In Fernost dominierten am Donnerstag die Bären.