MILLER JOHNSON LAUNCHES MICHIGAN GROWTH ADVISORS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Johnson, a leading Michigan-based law firm, has announced a new subsidiary, Michigan Growth Advisors, which delivers meaningful economic incentive solutions and thought leadership for corporate expansion and commercial real estate developers available through local, state, and federal programs.

Led by statewide known economic development expert, Joe Agostinelli, Michigan Growth Advisors provides a robust, collaborative approach to incentive procurement. Both new and existing Miller Johnson clients have access to Michigan Growth Advisors' array of services.

"In commercial and industrial real estate, construction costs continue to escalate as a result of global supply chain challenges and rising interest rates," said Joe Agostinelli, managing director of Michigan Growth Advisors. "When you include ongoing labor shortages on top of that, the economics of deal making is more difficult, resulting in the need for incentives to fill growing project cost gaps. Understanding what incentive programs apply and securing the most comprehensive benefits available can dramatically affect the success of a project."

Michigan Growth Advisors' purpose is to help its clients understand the public incentives that can bridge the gap between a project's cost and financial viability. Using a tailored approach, Michigan Growth Advisors proactively identifies, structures and secures the public incentives available to meet specific client needs.

"Miller Johnson recognizes the importance in prioritizing business growth for clients, especially as economic development continues to be at the forefront throughout our state," said Rich Sorota, CEO of Miller Johnson. "We're honored to join forces with Joe's breadth and depth of industry expertise and thought leadership. Michigan Growth Advisors is not only an added service to Miller Johnson that will help our communities and clients grow and positively impact our state – it's an incredible opportunity for businesses to collaborate with others as we explore new tools they may have never considered but were designed to help the economic growth of our state."

Before his role with Michigan Growth Advisors, Agostinelli has worked with the Michigan legislature helping craft economic development policy, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and other regional economic development organizations, and private real estate developers. He has also owned his own consulting business, helping individuals and communities tackle various economic development-related challenges.

About Michigan Growth Advisors

Michigan Growth Advisors, a subsidiary of award-winning law firm, Miller Johnson, delivers economic incentive solutions available through local, state, and federal programs. With a collaborative approach to incentive procurement, Michigan Growth Advisors proactively identifies and secures public incentives available to meet specific client needs. For additional information, visit www.michigangrowthadvisors.com

About Miller Johnson

Miller Johnson is a full-service firm providing legal counsel to businesses and individuals in corporate, employment and labor, litigation, employee benefits, and private client representation from its offices in Detroit, Grand Rapids, and Kalamazoo. Since 1959, Miller Johnson has been Michigan-based and has served clients worldwide.

