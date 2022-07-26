Miller Lite and J Balvin launch new BodegaWear merch collection.

The duo is teaming up to create a merch line inspired by bodegas

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, J Balvin redefined Miller Time with 'Es Jose Time' and showed how with Miller Lite, anyone can live authentically. Now, Miller Lite and J Balvin are teaming up to create a merch line inspired by the vibe, look, and culture of one of the most authentic spots in the community -- the bodega.

BodegaWear is a streetwear collection made for the beer run to your local neighborhood convenience store and the Miller Time that comes after. The drop designed in collaboration with J Balvin includes 10 pieces, including a bucket hat that doubles as a beer bucket to keep a 6-pack cold, the perfect socks & slides combo for quick beer and sandwich runs, a signature J Balvin varsity jacket and more. Because Jose Time is also about giving back to the community, Miller Lite will donate all proceeds of BodegaWear sales to Accion Opportunity Fund to help support bodegas, corner stores, and Latino-owned businesses.

"Bodegas are much more than stores – they're neighborhood hubs that truly bring people together. So, when we decided to launch a merch collaboration with J Balvin, we wanted to pay tribute and give back to these beloved, local institutions and the way people effortlessly combine street style and comfort on their bodega runs," said Sofia Colucci, vice president of the Miller family of brands. "Whether it's heading out to grab a snack or a six-pack of Miller Lite, we hope BodegaWear encourages drinkers to live authentically and find their Miller Time no matter where they are going."

Each piece was thoughtfully designed to encourage drinkers to celebrate It's Miller Time – and in this case, Es Jose Time – with premium and comfortable items from head to toe.

"For millions of people, a stop at the bodega is part of their daily routine," said J Balvin. "It's a space deeply-rooted in community, where you always know what you're looking for but never know what you're going to get - a place where street style meets convenience. This collection is reflective of that easy but functional vibe."

Fans can get their hands on the collection at www.esjosetime.com/bodegawear beginning July 26, while supplies last.

About Miller Brewing Company

Miller Brewing Company was founded in 1855 by Frederick J. Miller when he purchased the Plank Road Brewery in Milwaukee, a city he chose as the best place for a brewery given its access to great water. Miller Lite, the original great-tasting light pilsner beer, (MillerLite.com, Facebook.com/MillerLite, @MillerLite on Twitter, YouTube.com/MillerLite) was introduced nationally in 1975 and is among the top-five selling beers in the United States. The brewery's oldest enduring beer is Miller High Life (MillerHighLife.com, Facebook.com/MillerHighLife, @MillerHighLife on Twitter). Known as the Champagne of Beers, it was introduced in 1903 and still is brewed with the same yeast strain that Miller carried in his pocket from Germany. Miller Genuine Draft (MGD.com, Facebook.com/MillerGenuineDraft, @Miller_Global on Twitter), introduced in 1986, is the original cold-filtered, packaged draft beer. Miller Brewing Company is part of the North America business unit of Molson Coors Beverage Company. Learn more at MolsonCoors.com, at Facebook.com/Molsoncoors or Instagram and Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

About Accion Opportunity Fund

Accion Opportunity Fund works to create an inclusive, healthy financial system that supports the nation's small business owners by connecting entrepreneurs to affordable capital, educational resources, coaching, and networks. Through innovative partnerships and outreach strategies, we reach entrepreneurs of color, low-income entrepreneurs, and women, who often lack access to the financial services they need to build and grow their businesses.

