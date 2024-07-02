Millican Nurseries Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today its acquisition of Millican Nurseries, LLC ("Millican Nurseries”), a wholesale distributor of nursery products with one location in New Hampshire.

"Millican Nurseries is a leading nursery products distributor that has been serving New England with quality products and terrific customer service for over 40 years,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. "This addition will expand our ability to offer the full line of products and services to our combined customers in the greater Boston and New England markets. We look forward to welcoming the talented Millican Nurseries team to the SiteOne family.”

"SiteOne Landscape Supply is a natural choice to continue the legacy that our team has built serving customers with the best nursery products,” said John Bryant, co-owner of Millican Nurseries.

"We’re excited for the opportunities that this presents for our employees and look forward to seeing them continue to grow the business as part of the SiteOne team,” added Julia Cotter, co-owner of Millican Nurseries.

This is the fifth acquisition in 2024 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services to landscape professionals.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only full product line national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240702044899/en/