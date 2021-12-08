|
08.12.2021 17:13:53
Millicom files standard form for notification of major holdings
Luxembourg, December 8, 2021 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:
- ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachment)
-END-
For further information, please contact
| Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com
Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com
| Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com
About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2020, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 55 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
Attachments
- Attachment - 2021-12-08 AMF Flagging Funds down to 4.8%
- Press Release_Millicom files standard form for notification of major holdings_081221
