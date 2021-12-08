Millicom files standard form for notification of major holdings

Luxembourg, December 8, 2021 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:

ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachment)





-END-

