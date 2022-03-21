21.03.2022 22:32:56

Millicom files standard form for notification of major holdings

Luxembourg, March 21, 2022Millicom International Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:

  • ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachment)

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com

 

Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2021, Millicom employed approximately 21,000 people and provided mobile services through its digital highways to around 58 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

 

