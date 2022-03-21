|
Millicom files standard form for notification of major holdings
Luxembourg, March 21, 2022 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:
- ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachment)
For further information, please contact
Press:
Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com
Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com
About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2021, Millicom employed approximately 21,000 people and provided mobile services through its digital highways to around 58 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
