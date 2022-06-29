Millicom increases Tigo Panama ownership to 100%

Luxembourg, June 29, 2022 – Millicom closed today the previously-announced transaction to acquire the remaining 20% interest in Telecomunicaciones Digitales, S.A. (formerly known as Cable Onda S.A. or "Tigo Panama”) reflecting an exercise of the founders’ liquidity option as provided for in the Shareholders’ Agreement, which was entered into in 2018. As a result, Millicom now owns 100% of Tigo Panama, the leader in Panama’s telecommunications market.

