Millicom (TIGO) 2021 Annual Report highlights commitment to connectivity and all that it empowers

Luxembourg, March 2, 2022 – Millicom, a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets primarily in Latin America, has published its integrated 2021 Annual Report under the title "Committed to Connectivity”.

The 2021 Annual Report highlights Millicom’s exceptional performance and clear business focus through continued investments to bring connectivity to the communities it serves.

"If there’s one message I hope our employees, investors and other stakeholders take away this year, it’s this: We deserve to be proud. After a 2020 that tested our resilience in ways we never could have anticipated, Millicom performed exceptionally well in 2021,” commented Millicom CEO Mauricio Ramos. "Perhaps most importantly, we demonstrated we have the fortitude, capabilities, strategies, teams and culture to emerge from a crisis stronger than we’ve ever been. And we did it while remaining laser-focused on our purpose, which is to build the digital highways that connect people, improve lives and develop our communities.”

2021 brought about a new era for Millicom as the company introduced its new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework, which represents a new way of communicating its longstanding corporate responsibility commitments and accomplishments. The significant progress Millicom has made in its new ESG agenda in 2021 includes committing to new Science-Based Targets to reduce its greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions in the coming years and joining Race to Zero, the UN backed campaign aimed at promoting a healthy, resilient, zero carbon recovery.

Throughout the report, the company attributes much of its success to the spirit of Sangre Tigo, an inclusive corporate culture that attracts talented people, values their diversity, inspires them to excel, and rewards their accomplishments. In 2021 Millicom and Tigo operations received the highest-ever scores in the annual Great Place to Work® survey.

Additionally, Millicom signed an alliance with Fundación Real Madrid, which, over the next 5 years, will increase digital access and literacy among vulnerable children by bringing together the two things that children in Latin America love most: fútbol and the internet.

Other performance highlights of the report include:

The Millicom Group added 3.1 million mobile customers and 415,000 HFC home customers in the past year

Revenue increased 10.7% to $4.6 billion 1

112,737 teachers trained through its digital program Maestr@s Conectad@s

158,881 women participated in Millicom’s digital inclusion and training programs ("Conectadas")

Tigo Business reached 345,000 customers internationally

The Millicom Group employed 20,687 full-time employees and approximately 12,000 contractors

Millicom continues to showcase its commitment to building the digital highways that connect people, improve lives, and develop communities, advancing economic prosperity in the markets it serves for the years to come.

The integrated 2021 Annual Report can be viewed or downloaded from the Millicom website.

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2021, Millicom employed approximately 21,000 people and provided mobile services through its digital highways to around 58 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

