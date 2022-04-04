Millicom (Tigo) amends the general terms and conditions for its Swedish Depository Receipts

Luxembourg, April 4, 2022. Millicom announces the amendment of the general terms and conditions for Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) regarding shares in Millicom International Cellular S.A. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not require any action from holders of Swedish Depository Receipts.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB ("SEB”) and Millicom have agreed to amend the general terms and conditions for SDRs regarding shares in Millicom (the "SDR Terms and Conditions”), in accordance with Section 14, as follows:

(1) Millicom has appointed Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc. as its transfer agent in the United States, replacing American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC;

(2) The name of the Swedish stock exchange has changed from Nasdaq OMX Stockholm to Nasdaq Stockholm AB; and

(3) The name of the Swedish Financial Instruments Account Act has changed to the Swedish Central Securities Depositories and Financial Instruments (Accounts) Act.

The amendment is effective as of 28 February 2022. The updated SDR Terms and Conditions are available on Millicom’s webpage.

For further information, please contact:

Press:

Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communication

+1-305-929-5417

press@millicom.com Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+1 786-628-5270

investors@millicom.com







Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations

+1 786-628-5303

investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2021, Millicom employed approximately 21,000 people and provided mobile services through its digital highways to around 58 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

