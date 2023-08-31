Millicom (Tigo) announces changes in the Board of Directors and in the executive leadership

Luxembourg, August 31, 2023 –Millicom announces that José Antonio Ríos García has resigned from the Board of Directors, effective today in order to pursue other professional endeavors. The Board of Directors unanimously expresses its immense gratitude to José Antonio for his outstanding leadership as Board Chair since 2019 and as Board Director since 2017.

The Board of Directors of Millicom has appointed Mauricio Ramos, the Company’s CEO, as Interim Chairman of the Board for the remaining period until the regular annual AGM of the Company takes place. The AGM is currently scheduled to take place in May 2024.

Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM currently scheduled for May 2024, Mauricio Ramos will assume the role of Executive Chair of the Board of Directors, with responsibilities as Chair of the Board of Directors and certain key executive responsibilities, including oversight of matters involving external stakeholder relations, such as governments, joint venture partners, M&A, and legal, governance and regulatory matters. After the 2024 AGM, Mauricio Ramos is expected to step down as CEO of the Company and remain as Executive Chair only. Atlas Investments has stated that it is supportive of Mauricio Ramos assuming the long-term role of Executive Chair of the Board of Directors.

Millicom also announces that Maxime Lombardini will join Millicom as President and COO, starting on September 1st. The President and COO position will report into the CEO. The Board will continue to develop the Company’s CEO succession plan.

