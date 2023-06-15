|
Millicom (Tigo) announces termination of discussions on a potential transaction
Luxembourg, June 15, 2023 – Millicom announces that discussions with Apollo Global Management and Claure Group regarding a potential acquisition of all outstanding shares in Millicom have terminated. These discussions were referenced by Millicom in a press release it issued on January 25, 2023.
About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of March 31, 2023, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 19,300 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit millicom.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Regulatory Statement
This information was prior to this release inside information and is information that Millicom is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 22:00 CET on June 15, 2023.
