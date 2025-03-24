Millicom (Tigo) completes delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm and SEB informs Millicom of its intent to initiate the sale of shares not withdrawn from SDR program

Luxembourg, March 24, 2025 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom”), has completed the delisting of its Swedish Depositary Receipts (SDRs) from Nasdaq Stockholm, in line with previous communications. The last day of trading was March 17, 2025.

As of March 24, 2025, SEB, the custodian bank for SDRs, informed Millicom that holders of SDRs representing approximately 5,110,103 underlying common shares had not taken all the steps needed to withdraw the shares underlying their SDRs(1). In compliance with the SDR terms and conditions and as previously announced, SEB will soon commence sales of these common shares on behalf of such holders.

Further information on the delisting process is available in Millicom’s previous press releases. Additional information is also available on the "Nasdaq Stockholm Delisting & Interim Dividend” section of Millicom’s webpage:

https://www.millicom.com/investors/Nasdaq_Stockholm_Delisting_and_Interim_Dividend

Note: (1) for clarity, previous press releases and documents used the phrase "conversion of SDRs into Millicom U.S. Shares” to describe the withdrawal of the common shares underlying their SDRs, pursuant to the SDR terms and conditions available at: https://ww2-cdn.tigocloud.net/Millicom_General_Terms_and_Conditions_SDR_Consolidated_2022_02a125e16d.pdf

