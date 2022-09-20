Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Luxembourg, September 20, 2022 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:

Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachment)





-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:

Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications

press@millicom.com Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations

investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of June 30, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to around 50 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of close to 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Attachments