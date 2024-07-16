|
16.07.2024 16:00:00
Millicom (Tigo) notice of second quarter 2024 results and video conference
Millicom (Tigo) notice of second quarter 2024 results and video conference
Luxembourg, July 16, 2024 – Millicom expects to announce its second quarter 2024 results on August 2, 2024, via a press release.
Millicom is planning to host a video conference for the global financial community on August 2, 2024, at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).
Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the video conference. Participants who wish to ask a question during the live event must notify the Investor Relations team via email to investors@millicom.com after the start of the event.
Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID: 886 2640 8960:
US: +1 929 205 6099 Sweden: +46 850 539 728
UK: +44 330 088 5830 Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265
Additional international numbers are available at the following link. Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investors website.
For further information, please contact:
|Press:
|Investors:
|Sofia Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com
|Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com
About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of March 31, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 15,500 people, and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Millicom International Cellular SAmehr Nachrichten
|
07.05.24
|Ausblick: Millicom International Cellular SA mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Millicom International Cellular SA zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Millicom International Cellular SAmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Millicom International Cellular SA
|22,60
|1,80%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow mit neuem Rekord: ATX schließt knapp im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich tiefer -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich uneinig
Der heimische und der deutsche Markt präsentierten sich am Dienstag leichter. Die Wall Street bewegt sich am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Indes konnten sich die asiatischen Indizes nicht für eine gemeinsame Tendenz entscheiden.