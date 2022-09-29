|
Millicom (Tigo) notice of third quarter 2022 results and video conference
Luxembourg, September 29, 2022 – Millicom expects to announce its third quarter 2022 results on October 27, 2022 at approximately 12:00 (Stockholm) / 11:00 (London) / 06:00 (Miami) via a press release.
Millicom is planning to host a video conference for the global financial community on October 27, 2022 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).
Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the video conference. Participants who wish to ask a question during the live event must notify the Investor Relations team via email to investors@millicom.com after the start of the event.
Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID: 879 9645 2403:
US: +1 929 205 6099 Sweden: +46 850 539 728
UK: +44 330 088 5830 Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265
Additional international numbers are available at the following link. Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investors website.
For further information, please contact
|Press:
Yocasta Valdez, Sr. Manager Digital Media & Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com
|Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com
About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of June 30, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to around 50 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of close to 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
