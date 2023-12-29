29.12.2023 23:30:00

Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity

Luxembourg, December 29, 2023 – Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on December 15, 2023, Millicom repurchased 112,000 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) between December 27, 2023 and December 29, 2023, as detailed in the table below.

Trade DateNumber of SDRs repurchasedDaily average price paid* (SEK) Daily repurchase amount* (SEK)
12/27/202330,000182.35915,470,773
12/28/202340,000180.44587,217,832
12/29/202342,000181.34427,616,456

* Excluding commissions

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, Millicom holds 369,817 treasury shares as of December 29, 2023. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 172,096,305.

  1. The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation”).
  2. The maximum level of SDRs that may be repurchased will be the lower of SEK 420 million (approximately USD 40 million) in aggregate purchase price, or 2,000,000 SDRs.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this press release.  For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm’s website: http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Sofía Corral, Communications Director
press@millicom.com		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com


About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2023, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 19,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Millicom International Cellular SA

Analysen zu Millicom International Cellular SA

