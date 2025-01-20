|
20.01.2025 15:30:00
Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity
Luxembourg, January 20, 2025 - Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on November 29, 2024, Millicom repurchased 140,587 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) and 95,600 of its common shares between January 13, 2025, and January 17, 2025, as detailed in the table below.
|Exchange
|Nasdaq Stockholm
|Nasdaq Stock Market
|Trade Date
|Number of SDRs repurchased
|Average price paid* (SEK)
|Repurchase amount* (SEK)
|Number of shares repurchased
|Average price paid* (USD)
|Repurchase amount* (USD)
|2025-01-13
|89 585
|266.9617
|23 915 764
|47 800
|23.9970
|1 147 057
|2025-01-14
|51 002
|271.9101
|13 867 959
|47 800
|24.5286
|1 172 467
* Excluding commissions
All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Nasdaq Stock Market by Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. respectively, on behalf of Millicom. Following the repurchases, Millicom held 2,756,017 treasury shares as of January 17, 2025. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 172,096,305. The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation”). Further information about SDR repurchases is available on Nasdaq Stockholm’s website:
https://www.nasdaq.com/european-market-activity/news/corporate-actions/repurchase-of-own-shares
-END-
For further information, please contact:
|
Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com
|
Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com
About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 15,000 people, and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 46 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of about 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.
