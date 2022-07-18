Millicom (Tigo) signs FTTH wholesale network agreement with ETB in Bogota

Luxembourg, July 18, 2022 – Millicom announces that its operation in Colombia ("Tigo Colombia”) has entered into a wholesale network access agreement with Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Bogota ("ETB”).

Under the terms of the agreement, Tigo Colombia will be able to offer Tigo-branded broadband internet, PayTV, telephony and over-the-top services to residential and small business customers using ETB’s fiber-to-the-home ("FTTH”) network, which covers 1.5 million homes in Bogota.

When combined with Tigo Colombia’s own network infrastructure as well as its other existing wholesale agreements, the landmark partnership with ETB will allow Tigo to reach the vast majority of potential customers in Bogota, the largest city in Colombia. This represents an increase of more than 20% in Tigo Colombia’s commercial footprint for its suite of Home services.

