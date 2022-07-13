Millicom (Tigo) signs FTTH wholesale network agreement with Ufinet in Bogota

Luxembourg, July 13, 2022 – Millicom announces that its operation in Colombia ("Tigo Colombia”) has entered into a wholesale network access agreement with Ufinet.

Under the terms of the agreement, Tigo Colombia will be able to offer Tigo-branded broadband internet, PayTV, telephony and over-the-top services to residential and business customers using Ufinet’s extensive fiber-to-the-home ("FTTH”) network in Bogota.

The partnership is expected to accelerate Tigo’s growth by extending the company’s leading-edge digital connectivity services to reach more Colombians in a capital-light manner. Ufinet’s network currently covers 250,000 homes and businesses, a figure that is expected to reach 320,000 by the end of 2022.

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of March 31, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to around 50 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of close to 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About UFINET

UFINET is the neutral infrastructure wholesale operator of reference in Latin America, with more than 75,000 km of optical fiber deployed in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, and Chile. We have major metropolitan network coverage in the most important cities in Latin America: 2,000+ populations connected, 45,000+ on-net and 95,000+ near-net buildings, 5,000+ on-net towers, 1,000+ towers/poles leased for MNOs’ base stations, and more than 200,000 homes passed with neutral FTTH, all of them through an end-to-end optical fiber network.

