Milliman analysis: Corporate pension funding ratio climbs to 111.6% as discount rates rise in February

Milliman 100 PFI funded status improves by $21 billion despite market losses

During February, the Milliman 100 PFI funded ratio rose from 109.6% at the end of January to 111.6% on February 28. This improvement was driven by a 39-basis-point increase in the monthly discount rate, from 4.85% for January to 5.24% for February. As a result, the PFI projected benefit obligation declined from $1.387 trillion on January 31 to $1.325 trillion at the end of February. Meanwhile, February's investment losses of 2.23% eroded the market value of plan assets by roughly $40 billion during the period.

"So far, discount rates have yo-yoed in 2023 and are up just two basis points since the beginning of January," said Zorast Wadia, co-author of the PFI. "For the past 12 months, since March 2022, we have seen substantial market losses and volatility—yet the plans' funded status surplus has improved by $142 billion thanks to the substantial discount rate increases that occurred during 2022."

Looking forward, under an optimistic forecast with rising interest rates (reaching 5.74% by the end of 2023 and 6.34% by the end of 2024) and asset gains (9.9% annual returns), the funded ratio would climb to 123% by the end of 2023 and 139% by the end of 2024. Under a pessimistic forecast (4.74% discount rate at the end of 2023 and 4.14% by the end of 2024 and 1.9% annual returns), the funded ratio would decline to 103% by the end of 2023 and 94% by the end of 2024.

