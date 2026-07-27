TMC Aktie

TMC für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: KR7217590009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.07.2026 08:45:00

Millionaire Maker or Market Hype? The Honest Truth About TMC The Metals Company.

TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) is a deep-sea mining company on a mission to collect polymetallic nodules from the ocean floor.In less technical terms, polymetallic nodules are rocks rich in valuable minerals, such as nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese. More scientifically, these nodules formed over millions of years by slowly attaching the dissolved metals from seawater onto a hard nucleus, like a shark's tooth or a fragment of fishbone. Today, they sit relatively undisturbed on the ocean floor, an electric vehicle (EV) battery in ore form, ready to be sucked up by TMC's bottom-roving vacuums and processed into battery-grade metals.TMC stock has fallen in the direction of its deep-sea endeavors, straight to the bottom of a 52-week low. After rocket-blasting over 450% in 2025, shares have plummeted roughly 49% in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TMC Co., Ltd. Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu TMC Co., Ltd. Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TMC The Metals Company Inc Registered Shs 3,67 -3,67% TMC The Metals Company Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 30
26.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 30: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.07.26 KW 30: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.07.26 KW 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Blick -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich freundlich. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt geht fester in de neue Woche. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Montag bergauf.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen