TMC Aktie
ISIN: KR7217590009
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27.07.2026 08:45:00
Millionaire Maker or Market Hype? The Honest Truth About TMC The Metals Company.
TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) is a deep-sea mining company on a mission to collect polymetallic nodules from the ocean floor.In less technical terms, polymetallic nodules are rocks rich in valuable minerals, such as nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese. More scientifically, these nodules formed over millions of years by slowly attaching the dissolved metals from seawater onto a hard nucleus, like a shark's tooth or a fragment of fishbone. Today, they sit relatively undisturbed on the ocean floor, an electric vehicle (EV) battery in ore form, ready to be sucked up by TMC's bottom-roving vacuums and processed into battery-grade metals.TMC stock has fallen in the direction of its deep-sea endeavors, straight to the bottom of a 52-week low. After rocket-blasting over 450% in 2025, shares have plummeted roughly 49% in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|TMC The Metals Company Inc Registered Shs
|3,67
|-3,67%