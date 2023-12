Millionaires Know All About This "Boring" Stock. Do You?

There are few businesses less exciting than self-storage real estate. After all, you're talking about a bunch of mostly pre-fabricated buildings that customers store things in and rarely go to.Sometimes, however, boring businesses are the best businesses, and early investors in self-storage leader Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) know this very well. Over the past 30 years, Public Storage has generated a 5,870% total return for investors -- more than five times what the S&P 500 produced in the same period.Public Storage is a real estate investment trust, or REIT (pronounced "reet"), specializing in self-storage properties. It owns just under 3,300 properties in 40 states with a total of 238 million rentable square feet.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel