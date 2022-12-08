Millions cannot afford to heat homes as UK faces Arctic snap

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Joseph Rowntree Foundation urges government to increase basic rate of support to help cover essentialsMore than 3 million low-income UK households cannot afford to heat their homes, according to research, as a “dangerously cold” weather front arrives from the Arctic.The UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold weather alert recommending vulnerable people warm their homes to at least 18C, wear extra layers and eat hot food to protect themselves from plummeting temperatures. Continue reading...