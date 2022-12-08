|
08.12.2022 09:05:32
Millions cannot afford to heat homes as UK faces Arctic snap
Joseph Rowntree Foundation urges government to increase basic rate of support to help cover essentialsMore than 3 million low-income UK households cannot afford to heat their homes, according to research, as a “dangerously cold” weather front arrives from the Arctic.The UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold weather alert recommending vulnerable people warm their homes to at least 18C, wear extra layers and eat hot food to protect themselves from plummeting temperatures. Continue reading...
