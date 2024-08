Millions facing ‘cruel winter’ without fuel payments, Labour MPs warn

Backbenchers say end to support schemes would be ‘wrong measure’ that ignores struggle of poorest households• Which benefits are available to vulnerable people?Millions of vulnerable people face a “cruel winter” owing to a combination of rising energy costs and government cuts to welfare schemes, Labour MPs and campaigners have warned, as Keir Starmer comes under pressure to extend key financial support programmes.Labour backbenchers are calling on the prime minister to reverse or mitigate the government’s decision to end winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners and to extend the household support fund (HSF), which is due to run out in September. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian