24.04.2023 01:01:51
Millions missing out on broadband social tariffs in UK, says Ofcom
Regulator calls for better promotion of offers available to low-income households receiving benefitsMore than 4m UK households may be missing out on deeply discounted savings on their broadband bills, the telecoms regulator has said as it called for better promotion of the offers for those receiving benefits.Only 220,000 households have signed up to cheaper social tariffs offered by almost all of the UK’s main broadband providers, according to data published on Monday by Ofcom. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
