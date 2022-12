Millions of Households Are Unable to Stream the New Disney+ with Ads. Here's Why.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you signed up or switched to Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) new Disney+ with ads tier, you may face a big inconvenience when it comes to streaming on your favorite device.Disney couldn't ink a new distribution agreement with Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) in time for the launch of the new ad-supported Disney+ tier. Roku's 65 million active users will have to subscribe to the premium tier, which now costs $10.99 per month.It's not the first time Roku's stood up to the big media companies, demanding more favorable terms before distributing their streaming services. And it's a sign of strength that Roku can negotiate with one of the biggest streaming companies in the U.S.Continue reading