29.01.2024 07:00:26
Millions of households in England ‘will still be in fuel poverty by end of decade’
About 3m households affected because of government missing home energy efficiency targets, study findsMillions of households will still be living in fuel poverty by the end of the decade, and could be forced to pay almost £500 a year extra on their bills because of the government's slow progress on meeting its home energy efficiency targets, according to a study.A fuel poverty charity has found that 3m households in England are expected to remain in fuel poverty by 2030 because the government is expected to miss a legally binding target on upgrading the energy efficiency of homes "by a staggering margin".
