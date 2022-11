Millions of households will be spending nearly third of income on fuel by spring

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Findings come amid mounting evidence that the poorest people in the UK are paying a ‘poverty premium’ for basic servicesMillions of households will be paying almost a third of their income in fuel costs this spring, amid warnings that a “black hole in provision” remains for Britain’s poorest families.The vast majority of households in some vulnerable groups – including some 70% of pensioners – will be spending a tenth or more of their income on fuel from April, when support for energy costs will be reduced. Continue reading...