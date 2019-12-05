Millions of People Around the Globe Celebrate Generosity through Giving, Volunteering, and Acts of Kindness on GivingTuesday 2019

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when so much attention is given to what divides us, GivingTuesday , a global generosity movement which unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world , reports another record-breaking day.

The GivingTuesday Data Collaborative reports online giving increased from $400 million in 2018 to $511 million in 2019. Further, GivingTuesday estimates total online and offline giving at $1.97 billion, based on a newly developed statistical model.

Beyond the dollars, around the world, people spoke up on social media in support of the causes they care about, including some of the most influential voices , volunteered, performed countless acts of kindness, and demonstrated generosity by giving their voice, time, money, and goods.

"Generosity is a core trait and value that brings people of all races, faiths, and political views together," said Asha Curran, Co-founder and CEO of GivingTuesday. "GivingTuesday creates a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world. We continue to be amazed by the amount of tangible and intangible measures of generosity expressed in every corner of the world. Our ultimate goal is to inspire generosity not just on one day a year, but to transform the way we think about and act on giving year long. This year's new estimate of both online and offline giving is one more step we're taking toward reflecting the scale and power of GivingTuesday as a movement."

Created in 2012 as a day that encouraged people to do good, GivingTuesday is now a global generosity movement with leaders who have launched more than 200 community campaigns across the U.S. and national movements in more than 60 countries . At the grassroots level, people and organizations participate in GivingTuesday in every single country in the world.

GivingTuesday 2019: Inspiring Stories of Generosity

On December 3 and year-round, GivingTuesday is again demonstrating the power of grassroots generosity. People across borders and demographics come together to build the communities they want to live in, to make a difference in the lives of others, and to show up for the causes they care about.

Khloe Thompson , the 12-year-old leader of #GivingTuesdayKids, a group of young changemakers rallying young people all over the world, partnered with Nike in her Khloe Kares initiative and brought the Los Angeles community together to produce 500 Kare bags filled with personal essentials like deodorant, soap, and toothpaste, to be locally distributed to those in need.

Jessica Manfre , Maria Reed , and Samantha Gomolka , leaders of #GivingTuesdayMilitary launched a campaign challenging military service members, families, and veterans to engage with their communities and complete one million acts of kindness on December 3 .

Jahmal Cole , leader of My Block My City My Hood, a Chicago -based grassroots movement, started a month-long initiative with a goal to decorate more than 250 houses and light poles for Christmas along Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in the city's south end.

JP Vergueiro, leader of GivingTuesday Brazil's " Dia De Doar " partnered with government agencies to raise awareness and spread generosity via shareable video content and a country-wide WhatsApp group for community campaign leaders to collaborate which inspired more than 30 community campaigns across the country this year.

partnered with government agencies to raise awareness and spread generosity via and a country-wide WhatsApp group for community campaign leaders to collaborate which inspired more than across the country this year. PayPal, who has participated in the GivingTuesday movement since it began in 2012, hosted GivingTuesday Headquarters live from its New York City offices this year. For the first time, PayPal is inviting everyone to make every Tuesday GivingTuesday this holiday season by sharing inspiring stories of generosity from around the world each Tuesday in December.

This year also marks the spinout of GivingTuesday from the 92nd Street Y, where the idea was born. As a newly independent organization under the leadership of its Co-founder and CEO, Asha Curran, GivingTuesday's vision is supported and informed by some of the most prominent thinkers and organizations in innovation, philanthropy, and movement building.

This includes Board Members Amanda Nguyen (Rise), Rob Reich (Stanford University), Jonathan Soros (JS Capital Management LLC), Hilary Pennington (Ford Foundation), Laurence Belfer (Belfer Management), Arielle Tepper (WhatShouldWeDo.org), Jeffrey Walker (New Profit), Shijuade Kadree (The LGBT Center), ZJ Jallah (YesLiberia), Anita Gallagher (InnovaSocial Mexico). GivingTuesday is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Ford Foundation, Fidelity Charitable, William & Flora Hewlett Foundation, Lodestar Foundation, and the Rockefeller Foundation.

PayPal, who has participated in the GivingTuesday movement since it began in 2012, hosted GivingTuesday Headquarters live from its New York City offices this year. PayPal surpassed $100M donated in one day for the first time this GivingTuesday 2019. More than 1 million PayPal customers across 184 markets donated $106 million to charitable causes. For the first time, PayPal is inviting everyone to make every Tuesday GivingTuesday this holiday season by sharing inspiring stories of generosity from around the world each Tuesday in December to encourage people to give all they can – whether it's money, volunteering time, lending skills, buying gifts that give back, or simply performing a simple random act of kindness to make a difference in the world. For more visit: paypal.com/giveback or support a cause in the PayPal app.

For the sixth year in a row, NBC News and MSNBC returned as #GivingTuesday's signature media partner to support the global generosity movement's biggest day by reporting stories of people and organizations working to transform their communities and the world, both on-air and across social and digital platforms. To kick off #GivingTuesday, TODAY began their annual Holidays on the Plaza and Seasons of Giving by showcasing the voices of changemakers. On MSNBC, The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell shared the latest updates on the K.I.N.D. Fund and Morning Joe highlighted Bombas . Additionally, NBC News and MSNBC showcased organizations important to our anchors and correspondents including City Year New York , Colorectal Cancer Alliance , Save the Children and more.

For access to photos and videos of giving stories shared from around the world, along with infographics, visit the GivingTuesday press kit . Logos and additional resources can be found on GivingTuesday.org.

About the GivingTuesday Data Collaborative

The GivingTuesday Data Collaborative , with over 60 contributing partners and 40 global data labs, is the leading data collaboration on giving and generosity. The GivingTuesday Data Collaborative is an open and distributed network of partners across sectors and borders who seek to understand the drivers and impacts of generosity, explore giving behaviors and patterns, and use this data to inspire more giving around the world.

The GivingTuesday Data Collaborative uses data provided by the following organizations to estimate total giving on GivingTuesday: Benevity, Bloomerang, Charity Navigator, CiviCore, Classy, Combined Federal Campaign National Capital Area, Donately, DonorPerfect, DonorsChoose, Facebook, Fidelity Charitable, Firespring, Frontstream, FundRazr, Give Lively, GiveCampus, GiveGab, Global Impact, GlobalGiving, GoFundMe, GoFundMe Charity, HIPGive, iATS Payments, iModules, Kindful, Little Green Light, Mightycause, Movember, NationBuilder, Neon One, Network for Good, Omaze, PayPal, Qgiv, Rallybound, Salsa, Snap! Raise, and Tiltify.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eight years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. Whether it's making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity, and equity around the globe. To learn more about GivingTuesday participants and activities or to join the global generosity movement, please visit: www.givingtuesday.org and www.givingtuesdaykids.org or find GivingTuesday on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

