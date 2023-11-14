Millions of UK households forced to unplug fridge to cope with rising bills

|
14.11.2023 06:00:20
Families resorting to ‘desperate measures’ and struggling with ‘frightening’ level of hardship amid cost of living crisisAbout 2m UK households have been forced to turn off their fridge or freezer to save money as they continue to struggle with what poverty campaigners called a “frightening” level of hardship.Nearly half of those households said that since May they had to disconnect their fridge or freezer for the first time, a sign the cost of living crisis was still hurting low-income families, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) charity. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
