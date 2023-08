Millions of UK households missing essential bill payments, finds Which?

Defaults and missed payments back at levels seen last winter, as cost of living crisis piles on pressureMore people in the UK are missing payments for essential bills, including for energy, water or council tax, according to a consumer group, as the cost of living crisis continues to hurt household finances.Which?’s consumer insight tracker found that 2.4m UK households missed or defaulted on essential payments, including for housing, loans or credit cards, in the month to 13 July, returning to the high levels seen last winter. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel