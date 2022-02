Millions will be worse off after below-inflation universal credit rise, say experts

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Analysis finds 9 million low income families will be £500 a year poorer on average from AprilNine million low income families will be £500 a year worse off on average after the planned below-inflation increase in universal credit and other means-tested benefits are introduced in April, experts say.The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) said setting benefit rises at last September’s 3.1% level, when inflation is forecast to hit 7% by April, would result in widespread hardship, push 400,000 people into poverty, and ratchet up pressure on households hit by the cost of living crisis. Continue reading...