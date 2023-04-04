millionways Launches Revolutionary Emotionally Intelligent AI to Help Humans Lead More Meaningful Lives

Investors Include Super Bowl Champion Sidney Rice

Founders say their platform, now in beta via API connection to ChatGPT, is the key to kinder, safer AI applications

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- millionways, a New York based AI startup, has raised $10M to fund the world's first emotionally intelligent, scalable AI platform. As a demonstration of its power, millionways has overlaid its AI onto ChatGPT to create a kinder, safer, gentler AI. A demo can be found at millionways.ai , where you can create your account, take the initial personality test, compare yourself with others and start talking to an unbiased and empathetic confidant.

The millionways technology encompasses more than 5,000,000 proprietary data samples and thousands of hours of training from a team of 25 psychologists. Unlike the purely data-driven probabilistic language models that are still widely used in AI, millionways has its roots in science and psychology allowing for explainable outcomes. It can be used to give any platform the ability to learn its users' unique personality traits, hopes, fear, and ambitions and ultimately create a user experience more nuanced and empathetic than the typical AI black box.

Says founder and CEO Martin Cordsmeier, "I've interviewed thousands of people and published a book on this topic. I partnered with my long lost half-brother, our CTO, to found millionways and we're truly at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence that is tailored to each human user's real emotional needs, in real time, at any given moment. The technology is game changing for a huge array of platforms looking to connect to their users in a more meaningful way."

The millionways AI learns about a user's personality by listening to the words the user writes and says. It then makes predictions on future behavior based on what it has learned. Adds Cordsmeier, "We have the ability to distill this data and deliver it to any chatbot, platform or social network hoping to engage its users at a more personal level. This innovative technology can be applied to everything from mental health and self-awareness to matchmaking and recruiting."

Millionways' proprietary scientific model creates individual personality profiles based on a few minutes of text input, just like chatting with ChatGPT. Able to sense mood, motivations, hopes, and fears, millionways can ultimately give feedback on the kind of job, continued education, self help, and even dating or business partner each user may want to pursue.

Adds co-founder and CTO, Max Weidemann, an MS in mathematics who is a self-taught full-stack developer and AI expert, "Martin and I are passionate about understanding what motivates people and how people connect. We miraculously discovered each other later in life, but we share DNA and complementary skill sets. We realized that together, we could connect the dots between natural language processing, psychology, and neuroscience to take millionways to the next level."

It's the reason why Super Bowl champion and noted angel investor, Sidney Rice, invested in the duo. "No one has yet harnessed this kind of empathetic AI to actually help humans live more meaningful lives," he said. "Whether contemplating a career change, making a geographic move, finding your superpower, or considering the beginning of a relationship, millionways' proprietary AI can provide invaluable insight that no human can…insight that's free of judgment or bias of any kind."

It's also the reason why famed mentor and friend to Steve Jobs, Jay Elliot, also invested in the company. "Similar to how the mouse made computers, seemingly complex and impenetrable, more accessible to the average human, so millionways AI brings humanity and emotion to generative AI," he said. "I met Martin and Max and immediately felt that spark, the same way I did back in 1980 at Xerox PARC."

Weidemann concludes, "We fully agree with Sam Altman, OpenAI's founder & leader, who acknowledges the potential of AGI [artificial generative intelligence] to wreak havoc when not applied correctly. We believe that layering in our emotionally intelligent AI will both improve user experience and ameliorate the dangers AGI presents."

ABOUT millionways

millionways encompasses more than 5,000,000 proprietary data samples and 1,000+ hours of training from a team of 25 psychologists seeking to solve the urgent question of how human beings can create more empathetic AI. The company has raised $10M to date and counts Sidney Rice, NFL Super Bowl champion, and Jay Elliot, mentor and friend to Steve Jobs, as major investors as well as Neil Sahota, IBM™ Master Inventor/Watson, Ai For Good as a board member. Learn more here .

