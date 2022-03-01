Milrose Consultants and Southfield Capital Announce Strategic Partnerships with McCormick Compliance Consulting and SF Codes

GREENWICH, Conn., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, and Milrose Consultants ("Milrose" or the "Company"), a leading provider of building code compliance, fulfillment and consulting solutions, are pleased to announce the acquisitions of McCormick Compliance Consulting ("McCormick") and SF Codes.

McCormick, founded by Casey McCormick in 2016, is an industry-leading construction consulting and municipal permitting firm based in Los Angeles and Chicago. McCormick has earned a stellar reputation in the commercial real estate industry, working exclusively on several marquee buildings in Los Angeles and Chicago. Specializing in mega development, new-build projects, McCormick has facilitated more than $7 billion of high-end commercial construction.

Dominic Maurillo, CEO of Milrose, commented, "We're thrilled to welcome McCormick into the Milrose family. This acquisition is a game changing investment for Milrose, as it dramatically accelerates the opportunity to service our national clients in large new markets including Chicago and partner with a firm with incredible talent, experience, and operational excellence. We are certain this combination will pay immediate dividends for our clients and offer our employees continued opportunity to grow with our firm."

SF Codes, founded by Thad Adcock in 2012, is a premier real estate consulting and municipal permit services firm based in San Francisco. SF Codes has grown to be the go-to resource for builders, contractors, and owners of real estate in the San Francisco and Oakland areas. Specializing in new-build projects, SF Codes facilitates the construction of both commercial and residential buildings through its pre-construction development, entitlements, planning, and municipal interface services.

"We're very excited that SF Codes has joined the Milrose family of companies. The SF Codes team brings additive capabilities and expertise that our nationwide clientele will immediately find valuable. San Francisco and surrounding cities are key to our strategy, and we're excited to offer our world-class services to our existing and new clients in the Bay Area," said Dominic Maurillo.

Wiggin & Dana provided legal counsel to Milrose and Southfield Capital.

About Milrose

Milrose is a leading provider of building code compliance, fulfillment, and consulting solutions to the Class A commercial real estate market. Milrose enables clients to outsource the burden associated with navigating the highly regulated and complex building compliance environment through its diverse portfolio of permitting, code & zoning, regulatory filing, special inspections, due diligence and other compliance solutions.

For more information, please visit www.milrose.com .

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 – 12 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

Our Team:

Andy Levison, Managing Partner

Andy Cook, Partner

Heb James, Partner

Tim Lewis, Partner

Brandon Pinderhughes, Principal

Chris Grambling, Principal

Jason Perlroth, Principal & Head of Business Development

Josh Sylvan, Vice President

Logan Vorwerk, SeniorAssociate

Matt King, SeniorAssociate

Mike Weber, Associate

Jon Goldstein, Chief Financial Officer

Southfield Capital

140 Greenwich Avenue

Greenwich, CT 06830

Phone: 203.813.4100

Fax: 203.813.4141

www.southfieldcapital.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milrose-consultants-and-southfield-capital-announce-strategic-partnerships-with-mccormick-compliance-consulting-and-sf-codes-301492897.html

SOURCE Southfield Capital