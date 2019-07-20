Milwaukee-area Dealership Can Be Explored in Virtual Reality

BROOKFIELD, Wis., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Most people know about the Street View feature on Google Maps, which allows users to view the world from the ground level instead of above, looking at the environment around them in three-dimensions. It's less widely known that some buildings can actually be entered on Google Maps and explored from within.

Hall Cars, an automotive dealership in Brookfield specializing in new Mazda, Volkswagen and pre-owned vehicles, is one building complex that can be explored on Google Maps. Users can access the building by using Street View at the address of Hall Cars, or by visiting the "About Us" page of the Hall Cars website.

Like standard Street View, navigation through the Hall Cars dealership can be performed by clicking where you want to go, using the on-screen arrows, or tapping the keyboard arrow keys. The immersive experience is a great way for potential customers to familiarize themselves with the dealership before stopping by in-person. It's also an entertaining way to see how far modern technology has come.

Many parts of the dealership are accessible. Those entering through the Hall Cars "About Us" page will find themselves starting in the lobby of the dealership's Volkswagen wing. Users can look around the room in full three dimensions and choose from several different paths to venture further in the building. While some employees and customers can be seen in the dealership virtual experience, their faces are blurred to protect their anonymity.

Turning around in the lobby, users may notice the dealership door is open behind them, allowing them to walk through it out into the car lot outside. Walking through the lot, users can head all the way back out to the street, from which they can explore more of Brookfield and the world beyond, if they so choose.

Plus and minus buttons on the right side of the screen can be used to zoom in and out on items within the dealership for a closer look. Accessible areas include the Parts Department, Collision Center, Service Center, Showroom and more. Visitors should note that they are also travelling through time, as the virtual incarnation of the dealership dates from 2015. Visiting in person today, they may find a few things different.

Those with further questions or inquiries about the dealership virtual tour are encouraged to visit the Hall Cars website at http://www.hallcars.com or give them a call at 262-435-5513. Interested individuals can also visit the dealership in person at 19809 West Bluemound Road and see how it compares to the virtual representation.



SOURCE Hall Cars