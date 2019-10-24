Milwaukee-based Dealership to Offer Steep Tire Discount for One More Week

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anyone looking to purchase a full set of tires near Milwaukee has one week left to take advantage of the limited-time promotion put on by Hall Mazda—a car dealership serving Milwaukee and the surrounding areas. The sale has been running since Oct. 1 and will end soon.

Now until Oct. 31, buying three tires from the Hall Mazda Tire Center will result in the fourth being purchasable for $1. It is not necessary to own a Mazda vehicle to utilize this offer. The sale applies to OEM direct-replacement tires, direct-replacement-alternative tires and winter tires. Brands included in the sale as direct-replacement-alternatives are Bridgestone, Dunlop, Goodyear, Hankook, Kumho, Toyo and Yokohama.

This promotion is only valid at Hall Mazda in Milwaukee and therefore cannot be redeemed through other dealerships or major brand storefronts. No coupon is required; simply ask for the promotion onsite or electronically present the offer—via the Tire Center section on the dealership webpage—at time of write-up.

Hall Mazda employs certified technicians that can perform tire installations, rotations, balancing and front-end alignments. The Hall Mazda Tire Center also includes Road Hazard Coverage on eligible tires free of charge. This protection plan will help reimburse buyers for repair and replacement costs if their new tires go flat or otherwise sustain damage.

Services are often discounted and can be scheduled online or via phone. Hall Mazda Service and Collision Centers can perform all regular maintenance and services on vehicles, as well as repairing damage from small dents or major accidents.

Those looking to learn more about the sale and other services should visit the dealership website at http://www.hallmazdamilwaukee.com. The dealership can be reached by phone at 262-782-5300 or found on 19809 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield.

SOURCE Hall Mazda