Milwaukee Dealer Offers 0%-APR Financing on Select New and Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen Models

BROOKFIELD, Wis., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hall Cars, the Milwaukee-area Volkswagen and Mazda dealership, is offering special financing rates on both new and certified pre-owned (CPO) Volkswagen vehicles. New models will have 0%-APR financing for up to 72 months for eligible buyers. Qualifying CPO Volkswagen models have 0%-APR financing for up to 60 months. Volkswagen is also offering 120-day first payment deferrals on all new Volkswagen models.

New Volkswagen models with available 0%-APR financing for 72 months include the 2019 and 2020 Tiguan, the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport, the 2019 and 2020 Atlas, the 2019 and 2020 Jetta, the 2019 and 2020 Jetta GLI, the 2019 and 2020 Passat, the 2019 Beetle and the 2019 and 2020 Arteon. Each variant of the Golf is also eligible, including the 2019 and 2020 Golf, 2019 and 2020 Golf GTI and 2019 Golf R, as well as the 2019 Golf Sportwagen and 2019 Golf Alltrack. Select CPO Volkswagen models (dealer dependent) are available with 60-month, 0%-APR financing. These special financing rates are only available for a limited time: all offers expire June 1, 2020.

Lessees have similar options. The popular three-row crossover 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan can be leased for as low as $219 per month. The all-new 2020 Atlas Cross Sport is available with monthly payments as low as $329. The historically economical Volkswagen Jetta can be leased for $179 per month on 2020 models. The ever-popular Volkswagen Golf has a $209 per month price tag on its 2020 models. Most new Volkswagen models have a corresponding special offer. Like the other financing options, all offers expire on June 1, 2020.

Interested parties are encouraged to visit the Hall Cars website at https://www.hallcars.com/. The dealer can also be reached via phone at 262-435-5513. The dealership itself is located at 19809 West Bluemound Road, Brookfield.

SOURCE Hall Cars