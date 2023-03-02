MIM Software Partners with Stanford to Deliver Telehealth to Ukrainians

MIM Software is proud to partner with the Telehelp Ukraine project, an all-volunteer online health service that provides virtual health care to Ukrainians affected by war.

CLEVELAND, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software Inc., a leading global medical imaging software provider, launches new TeleHelp Ukraine support to deliver free and accessible telehealth services to Ukrainians.

Telehelp Ukraine is formed by concerned individuals from various institutions, and MIM Software provides the platform to facilitate rapid and secure image access for these providers. MIM Maestro® and MIMcloud® , part of the Radiation Oncology suite of solutions from MIM Software Inc., provide treatment planning imaging and remote access for the Telehelp Ukraine physicians and technicians. MIMcloud's unique infrastructure allows secure, HIPAA, and GDPR-compliant access to patient images and information without the traditional overhead of VPNs or other conventional IT infrastructure.

"TeleHelp provides critical patient care to those that have been affected by circumstances outside their control, and MIM Software is proud to be part of that effort," said Adam Neff, VP of Business Development at MIM Software, Inc.

Founded in 2022 by Stanford University medical and computer science students, TeleHelp Ukraine currently has 60+ practicing clinicians providing consultations in multiple specialties, including general medicine, pediatrics, mental health, cardiology, neurology, and women's health. The group aims to reach all Ukrainian patients with access to a computer or mobile device and stable internet access.

"We are very grateful to MIM Software Inc. for offering the MIMcloud platform for the TeleHelp Ukraine project. The cloud services allow the seamless and safe sharing of DICOM images between Ukrainian patients and TeleHelp Ukraine physicians. In this difficult and dark time for the Ukrainian people, MIM Software is shining a bright light of support and hope. We call on more vendors to join this cause!" said Nataliya Kovalchuk, Clinical Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at Stanford University.

MIM Software plans to host ongoing MIMcloud user group trainings as part of its partnership with Telehelp Ukraine.

"We're committed to continuing the important work we've been doing with Stanford University to bring these solutions to the physicians who need them," said Will Cork, Senior Site Development Manager at MIM Software, Inc. "From our initial discussions with students and faculty, we've been very aware of just how crucial it is to provide the highest quality security and accessibility for this project. It is making a difference in the lives of Ukrainian patients in a time of need."

About MIM Software Inc.

MIM Software Inc. is a privately held company with a dynamic working environment. It is headquartered in Cleveland, OH, with international offices in Beijing, Chengdu, and Brussels.

MIM Software sells its products globally to imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies. The company's products are used in over 3,500 centers worldwide. MIM Software Inc. is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-centered and innovative imaging solutions in Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuroimaging, Cardiac Imaging, and Radiation Oncology.

About Telehelp Ukraine

Click here for more information about the history of the Telehelp Ukraine project, or visit their website for ways to get involved.

