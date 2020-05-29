Mimi's Rock Announces Earnings Release Date

TORONTO, May 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp. (TSXV:MIMI OTCQB:MIMNF) (the "Company"), an online dietary supplement and wellness company operating the Dr. Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brands, announced today that it will release its 2019 financial results Thursday, June 4.

As announced on April 22, the Company expected its year end filings to be delayed due to issues surrounding COVID-19 and took relief provided by The Canadian Securities Administrators which provided for a blanket 45-day extension for periodic filings, including financial statements and management's discussion and analysis.

Mimi's Rock Corp. will file its annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the related management's discussion & analysis (collectively, the "2019 Disclosure Documents") on June 4, 2020. At that time, the Company will provide guidance for its first quarter and expected timing for its Q1 2020 interim financial report for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Until such time as the 2019 Disclosure Documents are filed, management and other insiders of the Company will be subject to an insider trading black-out consistent with the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Since the date of release of the Company's interim financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, there have been no material business developments other than those disclosed in prior press releases.

About Mimi's Rock Corp.:

Mimi's Rock Corp. is an online dietary supplement and wellness company which market and sells its products under the Dr. Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brand names. The Dr. Tobias brand features over 30 products, including the top-selling Colon 14-Day Cleanse and the #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals products focus on skin and beauty care. Products sold under the All Natural and Maritime Naturals brand names are made in Canada and registered with Health Canada and under the EU Cosmetics Act. All Natural Advice has been featured on BNN as a top selling skincare brand in Canada, and has been rated the #1 Beauty Brand on Amazon Canada for the past four years.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, Mimi's Rock Corp.'s business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced herein, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company's judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

Please visit www.mimisrock.com or www.sedar.com for recent Mimi's Rock Corp. filings.

