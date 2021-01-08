Mimi's Rock Announces Formal Transition of Co-Founder to Chairman

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp. (TSXV: MIMI) (the "Company"), a leading online dietary supplement and wellness company, today announced the completion of the transition of its co-founder, Telfer Hanson, to the role of Chairman of the Company.

As noted in an earlier press release dated October 19, 2020, effective January 1, 2021, Telfer Hanson has stepped away from his roles as Executive Chair of Mimi's Rock Corp., Managing Director of DTI GmbH, and Managing Director of Mimi's Rock GmbH (two German subsidiaries). He is retaining the role of Chairman of the Board of Mimi's Rock Corp.

"Given the strength and depth of the Company's operating management team, it is with great confidence that I am reducing my day-to-day role at Mimi," commented Mr. Hanson. "As many know, my key functions at the company were related to capital markets activities, including guiding the company through the acquisitions of the Dr. Tobias brand, as well as All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brands, and the go-public process. With those initiatives now successfully completed, I am comfortable taking a step back from these active roles within the Company. I will now focus on using my role on the Board to assist in driving continued growth."

Added Chief Executive Officer, David Kohler, "Telfer has been an amazing influence on the Company as we continue to execute on our aggressive growth plan. Telfer steps back from his active role at a time our team, our growth plan and our financial position are solid. We are especially pleased to see our new brands gaining traction. We will provide further updates on our progress in due course."

About Mimi's Rock Corp.

Mimi's Rock Corp. is an online dietary supplement and wellness company which markets and sells its products under the Dr. Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brand names. The Dr. Tobias brand features over 30 products, including the top-selling Colon 14-Day Cleanse and the #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals products focus on skin and beauty care. Products sold under the All Natural and Maritime Naturals brand names are made in Canada and registered with Health Canada and under the EU Cosmetics Act. All Natural Advice has been featured on BNN as a top selling skincare brand in Canada, and has been rated the #1 Beauty Brand on Amazon Canada for the past four years.

Please visit www.mimisrock.com or the Company's profile on www.sedar.com for the Company's recent filings.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Related Links

https://mimisrock.com/#home

SOURCE Mimi's Rock Corp.