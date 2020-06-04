+++ Bitcoin - Zeit zu handeln? Informieren Sie sich jetzt HIER** +++-w-
04.06.2020 22:48:00

Minco Capital Announces Change of President

TSXV: MMM
OTCQB: MGHCF
FSE: MI5 

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Minco Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "Minco Capital") (TSXV: MMM) (OTCQB: MGHCF) (FSE:MI5) reports that as part of measures to significantly reduce the Company's operating costs in light of the current economic and market conditions, the Company has decided  not to renew the employment agreement of  Mr. Ken Leigh who has acted as the President of the Company since June 1, 2017.  The Company thanks Mr. Leigh for his service and contribution to the Company and wishes him all the best in the future.

Dr. Ken Cai, the Company's Chief Executive Officer will act as the President of the Company. 

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Dr. Ken Cai
Chairman and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Minco Capital Corp.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen nach unentschlossenem Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX beendet den Handel leichter -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost letztlich ohne klaren Trend
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt konnten die roten Vorzeichen abgeschüttelt werden. Der DAX bewegte sich dagegen auf rotem Terrain. An der Wall Street herrschte am Donnerstag Zurückhaltung. Asiens Börsen tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB