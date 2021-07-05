|
05.07.2021 20:24:00
Minco Silver Provides the Annual General Meeting Results
TSX: MSV; OTCQX: MISVF; WKN:A0ESX5
VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Minco Silver Corporation (the "Company" or "Minco Silver") (TSX: MSV) (OTCQX: MISVF) (WKN: A0ESX5) is pleased to announce the following:
The Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held on June 30, 2021 and all resolutions were approved.
Detailed voting results at the Meeting are set out as follows:
% Votes for
% Votes withheld
% Votes against
Number of Directors
86.04
N/A
13.96
Ken Z. Cai
99.96
0.04
N/A
Maria Tang
99.96
0.04
N/A
George Lian
99.96
0.04
N/A
Tim Sun
99.96
0.04
N/A
Appointment of Auditors
99.98
0.00
0.02
Transact Other Business
86.02
N/A
13.98
Long Term Incentive Plan
99.86
N/A
0.14
About Minco Silver
Minco Silver Corporation is a TSX and OTCQX listed company focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. The Company's primary focus is to advance our properties, the Fuwan Silver Project and the Changkeng Gold Project, towards production. The Fuwan Silver Project and the Changkeng Gold Project are adjoined and are located approximately 45 kilometres southwest of Guangzhou City, China. We also seek to identify and acquire additional precious metal dominant projects that we believe will enhance shareholder value. For more information on Minco Silver, please visit the Company's website at www.mincosilver.ca or contact Jennifer Trevitt, at 1-888-288-8288 or (604) 688-8002 pr@mincosilver.ca
SOURCE Minco Silver Corporation
